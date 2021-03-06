D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 882.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

