D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 645,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after buying an additional 205,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 62,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.