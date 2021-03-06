D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.12% of Option Care Health worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

