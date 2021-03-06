D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 421,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after buying an additional 386,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

