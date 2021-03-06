D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $113.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

