D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

