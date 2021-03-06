D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.06 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.