D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

