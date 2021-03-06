D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VGT stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.55. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

