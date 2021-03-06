D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.