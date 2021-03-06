D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 18,027 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 158,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

