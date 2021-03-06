D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 57,938 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 536.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,938 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.