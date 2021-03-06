D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.24 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

