D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,364 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

