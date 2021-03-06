D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,069 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

