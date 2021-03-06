D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 24,907 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Umpqua worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.