D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,667 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

