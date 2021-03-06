D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,368,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

