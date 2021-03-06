D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

