D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $56,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after buying an additional 59,741 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 334,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 255,018 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

