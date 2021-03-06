DAEX (DAX) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $12,694.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00762614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043464 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

