Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

