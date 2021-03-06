Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 562.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $221,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

DHR opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

