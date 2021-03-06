DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.75 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00007447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00467842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00083226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00050821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00464017 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

