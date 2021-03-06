DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $3.49 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $57.16 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00459919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00077407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.56 or 0.00461802 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.