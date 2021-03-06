DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $116,676.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,534.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.01023246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00377355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

