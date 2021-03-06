DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $104,198.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,454.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.01022857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00368013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030754 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

