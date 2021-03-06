DAOstack Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $93,514.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,271.50 or 1.00266943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00079821 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003676 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

