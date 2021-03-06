DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $910,631.55 and approximately $10,504.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00761210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00043671 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,265,421,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

