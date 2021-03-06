Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.37. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.66. 1,253,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 74.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

