DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0007

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. DATA has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $139,916.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00762178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00043349 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

