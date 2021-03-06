Datum (DAT) Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $63,047.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.37 or 0.00763466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00031149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

