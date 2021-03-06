Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in February

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 840,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

