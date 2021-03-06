DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Down 4.7% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $783,436.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00468578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00078226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00461267 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

