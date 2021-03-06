DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Hits $102.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $258,043.87 and $102.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00768893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043582 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

