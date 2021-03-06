Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Hits $0.0909 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and approximately $429,298.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00769414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00043341 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,654,979 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

