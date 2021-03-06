Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Down 9.4% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $26.87 million and approximately $517,748.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,654,979 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

