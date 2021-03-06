DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $2.07 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $91.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018595 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,437,357 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

