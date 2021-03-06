DeepOnion Price Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $91.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,437,357 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

