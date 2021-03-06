Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $154,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $349.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $363.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

