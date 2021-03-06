DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.83 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00007449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $285,230.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00463140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00068219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00464358 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,990,003 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

