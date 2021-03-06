Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $156.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $156.07 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $491.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.20 million to $491.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $516.42 million, with estimates ranging from $512.70 million to $521.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

