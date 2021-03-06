Delphy Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $455,741.36 and approximately $31,266.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Delphy has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00763882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

DPY is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.