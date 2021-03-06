Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.21. 20,611,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,577,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

