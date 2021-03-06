Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 963,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $1,502,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,597 shares of company stock valued at $28,194,150 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Denbury alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $43.15. 801,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,299. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.