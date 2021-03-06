Dent (DENT) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $154.19 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.42 or 0.00770922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043184 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,919,152,442 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

