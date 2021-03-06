Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.30

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $329,445.57 and approximately $58,683.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 52.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00465974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00084914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.00458947 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

