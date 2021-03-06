DerivaDAO (DDX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $446,677.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.63 or 0.00013739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $173.06 million and $446,677.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.11 or 0.00466339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00068876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00078465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00462052 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.