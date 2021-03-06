Dero (DERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,385.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00004699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $215,385.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,436.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.78 or 0.03401939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00370313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.43 or 0.01022852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00415415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.00370232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00255044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,417,821 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.