Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Stock Holdings Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 435.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.34% of Despegar.com worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on DESP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

